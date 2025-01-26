Republic Day 2025: Aamir Khan Salutes The Statue Of Unity Depicting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, is in Gujarat currently for the Republic Day celebrations.

The actor was seen near the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity in Kevadia as he paid respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Gujarat: In Gujarat's Narmada district, a grand celebration was held at the Statue of Unity today, with film actor Aamir Khan in attendance pic.twitter.com/dqxAPo0hgc — IANS (@ians_india) January 26, 2025

The Statue of Unity depicts Indian politician and independence activist Sardar Patel, who was the first deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of independent India.

He played a significant role in the political integration of India.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a senior leader of the Indian National Congress.

He was one of Mahatma Gandhi's earliest political lieutenants, and organised peasants from Kheda, Borsad, and Bardoli in Gujarat, in non-violent civil disobedience against the British Raj, becoming one of the most influential leaders in Gujarat.

He was appointed as the 49th President of Indian National Congress. Under the chairmanship of Patel, "Fundamental Rights and Economic Policy" resolution was passed by the Congress.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was spotted with Nana Patekar in in Juhu, Mumbai, while they were shooting for a podcast, last month.

The podcast focused on the movie Vanvaas which stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma.

The film explores themes of family, honour, and self-acceptance with a contemporary twist.

Vanvaas is directed by Anil Sharma, and also stars Simratt Kaur in a key role.

Meanwhile, Aamir reportedly has also planned a holiday with Nana Patekar at his farm.

Vanvaas was released in theaters, on December 20, 2024, and has been receiving a positive response from audiences.

Viewers have been praising the film's direction, captivating story, and the stellar performances from the cast.

