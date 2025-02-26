Aamir Khan On <i>Laapataa Ladies'</i> Oscars Snub: "How Would You Compare Between <i>Mother India</i> And <i>Mughal-e-Azam</i>?"

Just a few days before the Oscars 2025, Aamir Khan opened up about Laapataa Ladies being out of the race. Kiran Rao's light-hearted comedy with a deep social message was chosen as India's official Oscar entry for the Best International Feature Film this year. Aamir Khan is one of the producers of the film. The film didn't make it to the Oscars short list.

At an event organised by ABP Network, Aamir Khan addressed the issue about the film missing the mark. The actor said the panel has its own way of choosing films. He also shared not getting selected in Oscars doesn't disown the merit of the film.

He said, "It was a beautiful film, and there was no shortage on fronts. Even this time, there were almost 80-85 entries from different part of the world, and everyone sends in their best film, right? In fact, this category has the toughest competition in the Oscars."

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, set in a countryside, is a tale of two lost brides and a confused groom. The film delves into the issues of woman emancipation, patriarchy, woman education in a light-hearted manner.

"Honestly, we have to understand that there are other language films that might have been genuinely better, or let me put it this way... films that the members liked better. It doesn't mean we weren't good... and it just means the members liked the other films better than ours. This is a very subjective decision," Aamir Khan added.

He went on to add, "Okay, now you tell me which is the better film between Mother India and Mughal-e-Azam? Which film had better acting? How would you compare? That's why I am saying it is all subjective. It isn't like a race where the start point and end point is the same. Filmmaking and creative medium, in general, are very different. These are very personal choices, and very difficult to choose. So, don't take it too seriously."

Laapataa Ladies was headlined by a fresh cast - Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav and Chhaya Kadam - with a powerful cameo by veteran Ravi Kishan.

The film released in theatres on March 1 (2024) and was applauded by critics and audiences alike, gaining more and more traction through word-of-mouth.