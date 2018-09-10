Aamir Khan Helped Dangal Crew Member Allegedly Left Unattended By Doctors: Reports

Aamir Khan photographed outside a spa in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan reportedly played an instrumental role in saving the life of his colleague Shajith Koyeri, a National Award-winning sound designer, after he was allegedly left unattended by the doctors and staff of Bandra's Lilavati hospital, reports Mumbai Mirror. Shajith Koyeri was a part of the sound designing crew of Aamir Khan's 2016 film Dangal. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, last week, Shajith Koyeri was admitted to the Lilavati hospital after suffering a stroke. His family members alleged that Mr Koyeri was left unattended after an MRI scan confirmed he suffered a stroke. After several hours, the family members contacted Aamir Khan, who then had Mr Koyeri shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri. He was attended by a team of doctors there and his condition is now stable.

However, the doctors at Lilavati hospital denied Shajith Koyeri's family's allegations. Dr Ajaykumar Pande, vice-president of Lilavati Hospital, told Mumbai Mirror: "All allegations of delay in treatment are false. Our doctors are available round-the-clock."

Speaking about the events at Lilavati Hospital, Shajith Koyeri's brother-in-law Sudhir Manikoth alleged that a junior doctor noticed eye paralysis on Thursday morning, Mr Koyeri was taken for MRI in the evening and added that the MRI scan was checked six hours later. "Is this how you treat a patient who has suffered a stroke?" he was quoted as saying. Shajith Koyeri's Neesha thanked Aamir Khan and said: "Had he not been there, who knows how bad it could have got?"

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has neither confirmed nor denied the reports. He hasn't said anything about his involvement in Shajith Koyeri's treatment as of now.

Aamir Khan is currently making Thugs Of Hindostan.

Shajith Koyeri's received the National Award for his work in Omkara. Apart from Dangal and Omkara, Shajith Koyeri has contributed in films such as 7 Khoon Maaf, Kaminey, Ishqiya, Rangoon, Haider and Barfi!.