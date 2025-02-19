Inside Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani's Pre-Wedding Festivities. Courtesy: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Bollywood shaadi alert! Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are all set for their Hindu wedding. The couple, last month, sealed their union in a Christian ceremony in Goa.

Now, the festivities of a big fat wedding have begun. Aadar Jain's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared pictures from the Mehendi night on Instagram Stories.

In the frame, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is with Alekha Advani and Anissa Malhotra. Anissa is married to Aadar's brother Armaan Jain.

For the Mehendi night, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni picked a salwar set with silver detailing on it.

Alekha Advani looks stunning in a corset-style lehenga dress. The floral jewellery adds a whole mood to the look. Whereas, Anissa Malhotra picked a statement pink lehenga set for the evening.

Sharing the photo, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, “My beautiful sisters.”

In the follow-up post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is seen posing for a selfie with Alekha Advani. The note attached to it read, “ Welcome to the family. We love you."

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani exchanged vows in a dreamy beach-side ceremony in Goa.

Sharing a set of magical pictures from the ceremony, Aadar Jain wrote, “The Vow.”'

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka ceremony took place in November 2024. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor were part of the celebration. Read all about it here.

Not to miss the magical proposal in the Maldives. Aadar Jain shared a series of pictures from the beachside proposal in September.

“My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever,” read the side note.

Aadar Jain is the son of Rima Jain, the daughter of Hindi cinema icon Raj Kapoor. Rima Jain is also the aunt of Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Aadar Jain has featured in quite a few Bollywood films including Qaidi Band, Mogul and Hello Charlie. Before Alekha Advani, Aadar was in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria.

Alekha Advani is the founder of the wellness and retreat company, Way Well.