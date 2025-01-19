Aadar Jain Enjoys Coldplay Concert In Mumbai With Wife Alekha Advani

Coldplay performed at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The show was attended by newlyweds Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. How do we know? Well, Aadar's recent social media posts serve as proof.

The actor shared a series of pictures and videos from the concert on his Instagram Stories. One image showed the Jain family and their friends happily posing for the camera.

One photo featured Aadar Jain planting a kiss on Alekha Advani's cheek. In the caption, he wrote, "My universe, galaxy, everything," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

There were also glimpses of Coldplay's performance and special laser show at the event.

Earlier this week, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married in a Christian ceremony in Goa. For the big day, Alekha wore a white dress with a veil, while Aadar complemented his bride in a finely tailored grey suit.

The couple shared glimpses from their wedding ceremony on Instagram Stories on Monday. The post featured the newlyweds sharing a warm hug after the ceremony. Don't miss their first kiss as man and wife. Read the full story here.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani announced their engagement in September last year. The actor shared a series of pictures from the beachside proposal, where he asked his "first crush" and "best friend" to be his forever by slipping a ring onto her finger. The couple sealed the moment with a kiss. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Aadar wrote, "My first crush, my best friend, and now, my forever."

Aadar Jain is the son of Rima Jain, the daughter of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He has also been part of Bollywood films like Qaidi Band, Mogul and Hello Charlie.

Alekha Advani, on the other hand, is the founder of the wellness and retreat company, Way Well.