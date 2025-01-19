Why Chris Martin Said 'Jai Shri Ram' At Coldplay Concert In Mumbai

Coldplay kickstarted their India tour with a bang in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Chris Martin-led British band left no stone unturned to mesmerise the crowd present at the DY Patil Stadium with their musical skills.

From singing their iconic songs such as 'Fix You' and 'A Sky Full of Stars' to turning the venue into a fairyland with colourful lights, elaborate designs and confetti cannons that showered the audience with carnival ribbons, the four happy-faced men gave all a feeling of joy and cheerfulness.

Chris, who is the band's vocalist, added "char chaand" to the show with his Hindi as well. After concluding one of his songs, he thanked the audience by saying "shukriya". The most surprising element came when he said "Jai Shri Ram".

He was reading placards that fans held up during the concert. One of the placards read 'Jai Shri Ram'. Martin noticed it and read it loud, evoking cheer from the attendees. He also asked what it meant.

Ahead of the concert, Martin was spotted visiting the Shri Babulnath Temple with his partner and actor Dakota Johnson. Both opted for ethnic attire for their sacred visit.

Chris Martin mentions Jasprit Bumrah

Coldplay's Mumbai concert on Saturday turned out to be an unforgettable night not only for music lovers but also for cricket fans. While performing one of his last songs on stage at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, surprised everyone when he all of sudden mentioned the name of India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

He said, "Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage. "

After thanking the fans, Martin added, "He (Bumrah) says he needs to bowl at me now."

Cricket fans got excited when they heard Martin taking Bumrah's. Many even assumed that Bumrah would come on stage. However, he did not show up but Martin's shout-out to Bumrah definitely evoked a loud cheer from the audience at the concert, organised by BookMyShow Live.

Bumrah was recently named Player of the Series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 after finishing with 32 wickets in the five-match series against Australia. He also captained the team India in the first and final Test.

Coldplay is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on January 21 as well. The Indian leg of their Music of the Spheres tour is organised by BookMyShow Live.