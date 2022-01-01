A Very Happy New Year From The Pataudis. See How They Welcomed 2022

Soha Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

The Internet is bombarded with New Year greetings and how. Bollywood's Pataudi family too shared photos from their New Year festivities. Soha Ali Khan shared photos of the last supper of 2021. The album features Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu. Soha shared a picture from the dinning table and she wrote: "The last supper - of 2021 (at 50 percent capacity)." She added the hashtags #happynewyear, #farewell2021 and #besafe to her post. In a separate Instagram post, Soha Ali Khan wrote: "To new beginnings. Happy New Year 2022. Be kind."

Meanwhile, here's what Kunal Kemmu shared on his Instagram. He captioned it: "Happy New Year... Welcome 2022. Thank you 2021."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. They got married in 2012. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh on February 21, last year. They are also parents to Taimur, 5.

Kunal Kemmu married Soha Ali Khan in 2015 and the couple are parents to a daughter named Inaaya, who celebrated her 4th birthday last year. Kunal Kemmu featured in Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. He also starred in Lootcase, which released on Disney+Hotstar. He also featured in the web-series Abhay 2.