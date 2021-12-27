Inside Kunal Kemmu's Christmas Celebrations With Wife Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore And Others

Kunal Kemmu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kunalkemmu)

On Monday, Kunal Kemmu shared a group picture from his Christmas celebrations on his Instagram account. The photograph features his wife Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya, mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, filmmaker Anand Tiwari along with friends Samar Shaikh, Ravneet Vohra and Simar Kohli. The actor shared the photo along with a heart emoji. The same post was shared by Soha Ali Khan with the same caption. He also shared pictures from his fun-filled Christmas bash along with a boomerang that features his wife Soha Ali Khan. Sharing the post, he wrote: "Santa class apart," in his caption.

Check out Kunal Kemmu's posts here:

See Soha Ali Khan's post here:

Kunal Kemmu also shared another Christmas post along with his friends. Sharing the post, Kunal wrote: "Christmas 2021." This is what he posted:

Kunal Kemmu also shared another picture and wrote: "It's not the festival but the joy it brings, It's not what it means but what it means to you, a child is a child no matter what the age, a happy story waiting for you to just turn the page, may there always be something to celebrate, may there always be something to get together for, we do what we do to be happy and if not then what is it all for? To you and your loved ones. Have a holly jolly Christmas."

See Kunal Kemmu's post:

Here is another picture of Kunal Kemmu along with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya. See the post here:

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan got married in an intimate ceremony on January 25, 2015 and later welcomed their first child, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The actor made his debut as a child actor in Sir and has been a part of various films like Golmaal Again, Kalank, Malang, Lootcase among others and he is now gearing up for his upcoming project, for which the details have not been disclosed. Soha Ali Khan featured in films like Ghayal: Once Again, Sound Proof, Saheb and many more.