A Tribute To Sridevi, From The Tamil Film Industry. Janhvi, Khushi And Others Attend

Highlights In Tamil Nadu, a prayer meet for organised in memory of Sridevi Janhvi, Khushi, Boney Kapoor attended So did many from the Tamil film industry

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Mar 10, 2018 at 11:36pm PST

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Mar 11, 2018 at 10:03am PDT

Late actress Sridevi was fondly remembered in a prayer meet organised by actors and filmmakers of the Tamil film industry in Chennai on Sunday. Sridevi is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters - Janhvi and Khushi - all of who were part of the prayer meet held at a city hotel in Chennai. Sridevi's close friend designer Manish Malhotra also appears to have accompanied the family to Chennai and shared a few photos on Instagram. The media was not present at the event but photos have been curated by several fan clubs on Instagram. Sridevi was born in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu on August 13, 1963. Her debut in film was as a child artiste in 1969 Tamil movie Thunaivan Ahead of that, Southern film stars including actors Sivakumar, Sripriya and Padmini along with actor-filmmaker K Bhagyaraj, had paid their last respects to the late superstar at an event organised by the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), which is also referred to as Nadigar Sangam in Chennai. Those who gathered at the prayer meet, paid their last respects to Sridevi in front of a photograph of the actress adorned with white flowers. SIAA President and actor Nasser was also part of the meet.On Twitter, actor-director Manobala, who is also part of South Indian Artistes' Association, shared a photograph of the SIAA members remembering Sridevi.Earlier, other celebrities like actor Ajith, filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Meena visited the residence of Sridevi in Chennai to pay their tributes. In February, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and his wife Latha Rajinikanth had also visited Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai to be Sridevi's family after her death.On February 24, Sridevi accidentally drowned in a hotel bathtub in Dubai, where she was attending the wedding festivities of nephew Mohit Marwah. After three days, Sridevi was flown back to Mumbai and a condolence meet and funeral were organised by the Kapoors on February 28. Sridevi, whose is best known for films likeand, took a sabbatical from the big screen after she married Boney Kapoor in 1996. She made a comeback within 2012 and Tamil fantasy dramaremains one of her last movies.was her last film that released and she has also shot for Shah Rukh Khan's, which releases later this year.(With IANS inputs)