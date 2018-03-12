A Tribute To Sridevi, From The Tamil Film Industry. Janhvi, Khushi And Others Attend

Late actress Sridevi was fondly remembered in a prayer meet organised by actors and filmmakers of the Tamil film industry in Chennai on Sunday. Sridevi is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters - Janhvi and Khushi - all of who were part of the prayer meet held at a city hotel in Chennai. Sridevi's close friend designer Manish Malhotra also appears to have accompanied the family to Chennai and shared a few photos on Instagram. The media was not present at the event but photos have been curated by several fan clubs on Instagram. Sridevi was born in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu on August 13, 1963. Her debut in film was as a child artiste in 1969 Tamil movie Thunaivan.
Ahead of that, Southern film stars including actors Sivakumar, Sripriya and Padmini along with actor-filmmaker K Bhagyaraj, had paid their last respects to the late superstar at an event organised by the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), which is also referred to as Nadigar Sangam in Chennai. Those who gathered at the prayer meet, paid their last respects to Sridevi in front of a photograph of the actress adorned with white flowers. SIAA President and actor Nasser was also part of the meet.
On Twitter, actor-director Manobala, who is also part of South Indian Artistes' Association, shared a photograph of the SIAA members remembering Sridevi.
நடிகர் சங்கத்தில்— manobala (@manobalam) March 11, 2018
ஸ்ரீதேவிக்கு அஞ்சலி!
நடிகர் சங்கத்தில்
இன்று, மறைந்த
நடிகை'பத்மஸ்ரீ' ஸ்ரீதேவிக்கு அஞ்சலி செலுத்தப்பட்டது. நடிகர் சங்க தலைவர் M.நாசர் தலைமையில் நடைபெற்ற அஞ்சலி கூட்டத்தில் நடிகர்கள் சிவகுமார், குட்டி பத்மினி ,பிரேம், செயற்குழு உறுப்பினர்கள் மனோபாலா, ஹேமச்சந் pic.twitter.com/aCqBpKziBe
Earlier, other celebrities like actor Ajith, filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Meena visited the residence of Sridevi in Chennai to pay their tributes. In February, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and his wife Latha Rajinikanth had also visited Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai to be Sridevi's family after her death.
On February 24, Sridevi accidentally drowned in a hotel bathtub in Dubai, where she was attending the wedding festivities of nephew Mohit Marwah. After three days, Sridevi was flown back to Mumbai and a condolence meet and funeral were organised by the Kapoors on February 28.
(With IANS inputs)