A Tour Of Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor's Swanky Mumbai Apartment

TV actors Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor, who got married in November last year, occupied a spot on the list of trends on Wednesday after pictures from their new Mumbai apartment surfaced on the Internet. The photos from the house were actually shared by Shaheer on his Instagram profile on Tuesday, when he gave his fans a tour of his spectacular house, which is still under construction (going by his recent Instagram story). The aesthetically pleasing interiors of Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's home are every bit of stunning - from furniture and walk-in closet to bedroom ceiling with a beautiful chandelier. Now, several fan clubs dedicated to the actor have reshared the photos on their respective pages and they are going crazy viral on social media.

Check out the trending photos from Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's swanky apartment here:

The actor is also taking suggestions from his fans about designing his house:

Screenshot of Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram story.

Just a couple of days ago, Shaheer Sheikh shared a photo of himself and Ruchikaa from their vacation and the couple's style game is on point in that picture.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor made their relationship Instagram official in November last year.

They had a court marriage later that month, announcing which Ruchikaa wrote on Instagram: "Off on an adventure called forever."

Shaheer Sheikh is best known for playing the role of Arjun in TV show Mahabharat. He has also worked in television shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. He recently played the role of Abir Rajvansh in TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.