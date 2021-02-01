A Throwback Pic From Ginni Chatrath's Pregnancy, With Daughter Anayra By Her Side

Ginni Chatrath with Anayra. (courtesy bharti.laughterqueen)

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, who welcomed a baby boy on Monday morning, were flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and friends. One such wish arrived from comedian Bharti Singh. She posted a throwback picture from Ginni Chatrath's second pregnancy. In the picture, Ginni can be seen happily posing with her daughter Anayra as they twin in lime green outfits. Bharti wrote in the note: "Its boy yay! 1st February will always be a special date for me. My lil bundle of joy, junior Kapil, you have brought in so much happiness to me... I can't even express in words. Mera bhai ki family aaj complete ho gayi." Addressing Kapil Sharma in her note, Bharti Singh wrote: "Bhai abhi aapko parental leave leni chahiye and spend tones of your time with your angels... God bless you lil one, can't wait to hold you in my arms."

See Bharti Singh's post here:

Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar in December, 2018. The couple later hosted two grand receptions - in Amritsar and in Mumbai. The Mumbai reception was a star-studded affair. In 2019, announced the news of his daughter Anayra's arrival on social media. Kapil tweeted this on Monday morning: "Namaskaar! We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God. Baby and mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all."

Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

Here's how Kapil Sharma's friends congratulated him:

Kapil Sharma made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). He is best-known for hosting the television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and he dubbed for the Hindi version of The Angry Birds Movie 2.