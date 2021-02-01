It's A Baby Boy For Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma with Ginni Chatrath.. (courtesy ginnichatrath)

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Monday morning. The comedian shared the big news on his Twitter profile and he wrote: "Namaskaar! We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God. Baby and mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil." The couple, who got married as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar in December 2018, are also parents to 1-year-old daughter named Anayra Sharma, who they welcomed in 2019.

Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

Last week, during an interactive session with his fans on Twitter, Kapil confirmed the news of Ginni Chatrath's pregnancy. When a Twitter user asked him "Kya The Kapil Sharma Show band ho raha hai?" the comedian replied: "Only a small break." When another fan asked him: "Sir, show off air kyun kar rahe hain?" Kapil Sharma tweeted: "Because I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

In 2019, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath announced the news of his daughter's arrival on social media with this tweet: "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai mata di." In December 2020, they celebrated Anayra's first birthday and shared pictures from it. "Thank you so much for sending your love and blessings to our Laado on her first birthday," he wrote.

Kapil Sharma is best-known for hosting the popular television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He stepped in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and he dubbed for the Hindi version of The Angry Birds Movie 2.