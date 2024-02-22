A Stunning Pic Of Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding Venue In Goa

A glimpse of the venue. (courtesy: antara_m)

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and film producer Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa on February 21 (Wednesday). We chanced upon a stunning picture of Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding venue in Goa, courtesy Antara Motiwala Marwah's Instagram story. She captioned the Instagram story, "Sunset wedding." Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani initially planned to host the wedding in an overseas location. However, they changed their wedding venue to Goa. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public with an Instagram post in 2021.

Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday shared a picture from Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's Goa wedding. She posted a picture with her "girl gang." The shot features the actress posing with Jaanvi Dhawan, Arpita Mehta and Antara Motiwala Marwah. Check it out:

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram, on Wednesday night. They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." Both Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani wore outfits designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Check out the post here:

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34. Jackky Bhagnani acted in films like F.A.L.T.U, Youngistaan, Mitron, to name a few. He produced films like Bell Bottom, Cuttputlli, Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, to name a few.