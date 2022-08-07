Ayan Mukerji On Brahmastra Song Deva Deva: 'It Has Given Soul To My Life'

A still from the video. (courtesy: ayan_mukerji)

Brahmastra– Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film – is making all the right noises. After the release of a riveting trailer and the love ballad Kesariya, the makers of the film are all set to release the second song from the album on Monday (August 8). A day ahead of the release of the track Deva Deva, the director of the film, Ayan Mukerji, has penned a heartfelt note about what the song means to him. Sharing a teaser of the song, Ayan said, “A song in which our protagonist Shiva finally unlocks his powers. And in doing this, he fills all the fire around him with divine energy.”

Explaining further, Ayan Mukerji said, “Like Lord Shiva sitting cross-legged in dhyaan… the first image of meditation in this entire Universe. A song in which our hero Shiva achieves his potential by understanding that to control the fire outside, he needs to first… Feel the fire within.”

Ayan Mukerji further said that Deva Deva has given him a lot since its inception. “A song that has given me so much energy since Pritam (Dada) created it…Given me strength whenever things have been tough… I've truly listened to it before every big meeting I had to take in the last few years. Given me dance when I've played it to my friends in the middle of the night. Given me moments of singing loudly and badly in the car when I'm driving around alone. Most importantly, give soul to my life and Brahmastra (which is one and the same thing)!”

Speaking about his favourite part of the song, Ayan Mukerji said, “The chants of ‘Namah Om' in this song - is now my favourite thing that we've created in all of Brahmastra. It is so simple, but so deep for our culture and so powerful, I feel so lucky that we have it in the song.”

Ayan Mukerji also shared with fans his vision for the song. He said, “I have this image in my mind of a large group of young people, packed in a room, dancing and singing the song loudly…and I'm putting that energy out into the Universe. Hope you guys like what we have for you tomorrow, and I hope the song gives to everyone, everything that it has given me.”

A few weeks ago, Ayan Mukerji also shared the concept behind Brahmastraand “the foundation of a universe of cinema based on the concept of astras – Astraverse.” Sharing a detailed video, Ayan wrote, “The Vision Of Brahmastra. While Brahmastra is a work of fiction, my attempt has been to celebrate Indian spirituality, in my own way, through this movie. On this very auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I wanted to share a little more in depth about the concept of Brahmāstra - a movie through which I personally found myself transforming into a forever-student of the infinite wisdom that exists in our ancient Indian roots. Hope you guys enjoy our imagination.”

Brahmastra will be out in theatres on September 9. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.