A Sneak Peek Into Raveena Tandon's Musings During Lockdown

Raveena Tandon shared a couple of mirror selfies on her social media profile on Tuesday holding her "morning coffee" mug. In the pictures, the 45-year-old actress can be seen sitting in front of a wall which is filled with her photo frames. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Musings" and added, "What to wear? What to do? Should I go for a stroll on the balcony? Choose a different location for morning tea?" However, it was "just for a smile" she said. Raveena reminded her Instafam to "stay at home," and "sanitise" as she added, "This was just for a smile, but the situation getting more dangerous than what we thought, so all of you, please be safe, take precautions, sanitise and please stay home." Here's the post we're talking about:

On Monday, the actress shared an adorable video of her cat named Puma, which she recorded after giving her a bath. "She (the cat) is not allowed out of the house, so she is really bored. Even she has to stay safe," said Raveena in the video. She also urged people to "stay safe" in the later section of the video. Take a look:

On the professional front, the actress has featured in several hits like Dilwale, Andaz Apna Apna, Zamaana Deewana, Laadla and many more. Raveena Tandon's last Bollywood film was 2017's Shab.