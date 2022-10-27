A Scene From Deepika Padukone's Gym. She Is 'Working Really Hard.' Meanwhile, 'Katrina Kaif Is...'

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, on Thursday morning, shared an ROFL video from her Pilates session on her Instagram profile. The actress can be seen doing aerial yoga in the video and she stated in the caption that the video was taken by Katrina Kaif. The video was a cryptic hint at Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Phone Bhoot, in which Katrina can be seen playing a ghost. She added the song Survivor Eye Of The Tiger. Deepika Padukone captioned the post: "Me working really hard in the gym. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif upto no good photographing me..." Ishaan Khatter wrote: "The mummy returns." Varun Dhawan commented:"Hahahaa."

This is what Deepika Padukone posted:

Katrina Kaif is currently busy with the promotional duties of Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra. The actress will star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Pathan with SRK in the line-up. She will also co-star with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in a project.