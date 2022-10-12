Deepika Padukone On Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: 'He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face'

Deepika Padukone shared this picture. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone gushed about her husband, Ranveer Singh, in the latest episode of Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast. In the podcast, the actress said, "My husband was at a music festival for a week and he's just come back. So, he's gonna be happy to see my face," as per a report in Pinkvilla. Deepika and Ranveer have been quite busy with their respective work commitments. Deepika Padukone recently walked the ramp for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week, while Ranveer was in Abu Dhabi to attend the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018 after dating for about five years, and since then, they have been giving their fans major couple goals.



A few days ago, Ranveer Singh shared throwback pictures of Deepika Padukone's posters from Cannes on Instagram and captioned it as "I just had to! #throwback #cannes #proudme Have a great show today, baby!"

Deepika Padukone cheered for Ranveer Singh after he won the Best Actor award in a Lead Role (Male) for his cricket drama 83 at the 67th Filmfare Awards. Sharing a picture of Ranveer with an award on Instagram, she wrote, "Simply the best.Better than all the rest."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.