Style Check: Priyanka Chopra Dressed To Impress While Promoting The Matrix Resurrections. See Her Looks

Priyanka Chopra is never tired of surprising her fans. From nailing stellar roles with her acting prowess to slaying it with her trendy style statements, the actress can leave us awe-struck any day. Priyanka has been busy promoting the fourth instalment of The Matrix franchise. And, she couldn't help but look stunning in her ensembles during the promotions of The Matrix Resurrections. We have nothing to complain about. From pulling off animal prints to looking gorgeous in monochrome pantsuits, Priyanka's promotional diaries are rich in fashion.

The promotional drive is ending today and Priyanka Chopra signed off with a jaw-dropping appearance. She made us swoon with an all-black lacy look. Sheer lacy pants and corset tops never looked so bold and gorgeous. Priyanka paired it with a black blazer and sent our hearts racing. She captioned it, "And, that's a wrap."

Priyanka Chopra is a girl boss we look up to. She exudes confidence in a vibrant red pantsuit. "Red light," the actress wrote in the caption of her photos. Well, we don't mind stopping to watch this red light blaze down the streets.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra while she is "doing the rounds." She made heads turn in a shimmery green shirt and a midi skirt.

Priyanka Chopra's fierce and bold personality found an outlet through a mix-and-match of different elements in her wardrobe. In a black Dolce and Gabbana blazer dress, she left her impression on our fashion lookbooks with a leopard-print scarf.

Like the actress, her clothes are an interesting blend of fierce and elegant styles. We know beauty when we see it. And, Priyanka Chopra in her snakeskin midi dress and coat is surely the definition of grace. Don't believe us? Take a look at her in this Roberto Cavalli ensemble:

Priyanka Chopra took our breath away with her look from the first day of The Matrix Resurrections promotion. The actress set the bar high with a white-and-blue midi-dress and a really long serpentine braid. Priyanka is unstoppable when it comes to her fashion choices, no doubt.

Priyanka Chopra is playing a pivotal character in The Matrix Resurrections, which also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jonathan Groff. Priyanka will be seen portraying the role of Sati in this film, scheduled to release on December 22.