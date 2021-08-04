A Postcard From Trishala Dutt's Picture Perfect Holiday In Hawaii

Trishala Dutt shared this image. (courtesy trishaladutt )

Trishala Dutt is living her best life in Hawaii and her Instagram posts are proof. Trishala has actively been sharing picture-perfect moments from her holiday - one post at a time. After sharing a picture from a beach, she posted a photo from her pool session, with a stunning view in the backdrop. Trishala, dressed in a yellow swimsuit, can be seen chilling in the pool. No caption needed. She simply added a flower emoji to her post. Before this, she shared a shot, in which she could be seen beach-ready, dressed in a black swimsuit. She sent greetings to her Instafam and she wrote "Aloha" and added green, blue and brown heart emojis to her post.

A few days ago Trishala shared glimpses of her dad Sanjay Dutt's 62nd birthday celebrations in California. "Happy birthday, Papa Dukes. Welcome to the USA. I can't wait to see you," Trishala wrote in an Instagram story, which also shared a glimpse of an airplane banner with the happy birthday message floating in the sky. She shared multiple pictures of Sanjay Dutt on her Instagram stories to wish him on his special day.

Trishala Dutt is a psychotherapist based out of New York. Her parents are Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour. Trishala was raised by her maternal grandparents in USA, where she currently stays. Her father Sanjay Dutt is now married to Maanayata. They got married in the year 2008 and the couple are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra.