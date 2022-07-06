A Pic Of Shraddha Kapoor On The Set Of Luv Ranjan's Film Is Crazy Viral. See Inside

Shraddha Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

If you find Shraddha Kapoor on top of Twitter's trends list, it is because a behind-the-scene picture of the actress has gone viral on social media. The picture happens to be from the sets of Luv Ranjan's untitled film, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen dressed in pink swimwear and she looks every bit stunning. The picture has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actress. Meanwhile, on her Instagram story, Shraddha Kapoor posted a clip of herself in a car and wrote: "Home sweet home after 32 days."

Last month, a video of Shraddha Kapoor and co-star Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of the film in Spain went viral. The actors can be seen dancing for a shoot sequence in the video, which was curated by several fanpages. This is the video are talking about:

In terms of work, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in the Naagin trilogy. She will also star in Luv Ranjan's untitled film, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is best-known for her performances in films such as Saaho, co-starring Prabhas, Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan, Aashiqui 2, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Ek Villain, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She has also featured in films such as Stree, Chhichhore, Half Girlfriend and Ok Jaanu among others.

She was last seen in the 2020 action-thriller Baaghi 3, in which she shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh.

Shraddha is the younger of actors Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure's two children. Her brother Siddhanth Kapoor is also an actor. Shraddha and Siddhanth co-starred as onscreen siblings in Haseena Parkar.