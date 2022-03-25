Amid Break-Up Rumours With Rohan Shrestha, Shraddha Kapoor Shares Adorable Post. Asks 'Aur Sunao'

Shraddha Kapoor. (courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Highlights Shraddha Kapoor has shared a post

In the post, she asked fans, "Aur Sunao"

She was last seen in Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor has managed to keep her personal life away from the eyes of her fans, but rumours are rife that she has parted with her rumoured boyfriend, Rohan Shrestha. Now, amid the breakup rumours, the actress has shared an adorable picture of herself on her Instagram handle. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, "Aur sunao???" along with a purple heart. As soon as she dropped the post, Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor commented, "Miss you my leedal Rani". Her fans have also dropped comments, one of the users wrote, "Suno to koii itna sundar kese ho skta h," while another wrote, "Bas aapke yaadon me h aap sunao".

Here have a look:

Shraddha Kapoor was reportedly in a relationship with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha for the past four years. Now, according to Pinkvilla, the couple has parted ways. The reason behind their breakup is not known yet, but a source close to Rohan told the portal that he didn't attend Shraddha's birthday celebration in Goa despite being free. The report also stated that Shraddha and Rohan were in an on-off relationship since January, and they finally called it quits in February this year.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha never officially accepted their relationship but were often snapped several times on their dinner dates or family get together. Also, the report added that Shraddha's family adores Rohan a lot.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Next, she will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled rom-com, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Panjak Parashar's Chaalbaaz in London and Vishal Furia's Nagin trilogy.

