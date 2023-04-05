A Page From Amitabh Bachchan's Post-Injury Work Diaries: 'A Few Limps And Slings Apart But Striding On'

Amitabh Bachchan shared these pictures. (courtesy: tumblr.com)

On March 5, Amitabh Bachchan had revealed through his blog entry that he was injured during the filming of an action scene for Project K and that it would take weeks for him to recover completely. Exactly a month later, the legendary actor is back at work and is actively sharing posts from his work diaries. In his blog entry, Amitabh Bachchan shared multiple pictures from a shoot and he wrote: "Off to work...A few limps and slings apart but striding on." The actor shared some BTS pictures from the shoot and he wrote "the mood be slightly grim in the work front...and that is reflected on the page."

Amitabh Bachchan added in his blog: "And the routine in its beginnings...On the road to the route... the environ so ignored for the time to reappear and the feel on the faces of reassurance...My love to all."

See the photos shared by Amitabh Bachchan here:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai, alongside Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra. The Sooraj Barjatya film also featured Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa. Last year, the film veteran also starred in Goodbye, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and Sunil Grover. He was also a part of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna.

Up next, Amitabh Bachchan has Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the line-up. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro's The Intern. The actors have previously worked together in the 2015 film Piku.