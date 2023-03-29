If You Missed Seeing 5 Planets Aligned Last Night, Amitabh Bachchan Is Here To Help

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan always manages to keep his fans entertained with his social media posts. The actor often shares professional and personal updates on social media in addition to some priceless throwback images. However, on Tuesday, the actor took a detour from his usual posts and uploaded a beautiful video of the night sky, zooming into certain celestial bodies aligned together. Sharing the video, Big B – as he is known among fans – said, “What a beautiful sight! 5 planets aligned together today. Beautiful and rare. Hope you witnessed it too.” The actor is referring to the rare astronomical event of planets Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus aligned along with the moon after sunset on Tuesday (March 28).

Replying to the post, actress Shilpa Shetty said, “Wow,” with a bunch of heart emojis. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh replied with heart-eye emojis. Ronit Bose said, “Amazing,” with heart emojis. Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt too said, “Amazing!” Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan said, “What a sight! Thank you for sharing.”

Amitabh Bachchan's lovely Instagram post comes at a time when the actor is recuperating from an injury that he sustained on the sets of Project K earlier this month. The actor, who has returned to work despite the injury, wrote in his blog, “So despite the inconvenience of a damaged body there must be desire and effort to repair which is being done with care and comfort of the Ef (extended family) and well-wishers, and for which there is repeated gratitude and love."

Sharing the news of his injury, Big B had announced: “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured - rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, cancelled shoot, did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home. Strapping has been done and rest [has] been advocated. Yes, it's painful. On movement and breathing, will take some weeks, they say, before some normalisation will occur. Some medication also for pain.”

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Uunchai. His next film, Project K, features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani and will release next year.