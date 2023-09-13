Meet Vicky Kaushal's 'Great Indian Family' (Reel One)

A still from The Great Indian Family.(courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Great Indian Family. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie is slated to release in theatres on September 22. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of The Great Indian Family. Vicky Kaushal plays Bhajan Kumar aka Ved Vyas Tripathi, a devotional singer in the film. Bhajan Kumar describes himself as the "undisputed king of bhajans" in Balrampur. His life turns upside down after the Tripathi household receives a letter claiming that he [Bhajan Kumar] was born in a family of a different faith. Will Bhajan Kumar be able to bring his “Great Indian Family” together?

One of the most exciting and key elements of The Great Indian Family is Bhajan Kumar aka Vicky Kaushal's super traditional family. Take a look at the star cast here:

Vicky Kaushal as Bhajan Kumar/Ved Vyas Tripathi

Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Ved Vyas Tripathi, who is fondly known as Bhajan Kumar. According to the trailer, Ved Vyas Tripathi belongs to a family of pandits. While his family carries out all forms of puja, path and kirtans, Bhajan Kumar is the “undisputed king” of bhajans.

Kumud Mishra

The first member of Vicky Kaushal's “great Indian family” is Kumud Mishra. As per the trailer, he is the head of the Tripathi household. Kumud Mishra was last seen in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.

Manoj Pahwa and Sadiya Siddiqui

Manoj Pahwa and Sadiya Siddiqui are Vicky Kaushal aka Ved Vyas Tripathi's parents. FYI: Manoj Pahwa and Sadiya Siddiqui have previously worked together in the 2019 family drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.

Alka Amin

Veteran actress Alka Amin is also a part of Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family. She was last seen in the crime drama Ajmer 92, which was released in July.

Srishti Dixit

Indian YouTuber Srishti Dixit will be playing the role of Vicky Kaushal's sister in the film. Srishti Dixit made her highly anticipated OTT debut in May with Staff Room: Teacheron Ka Adda.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar is the female lead in the film. She is Vicky Kaushal's love interest in The Great Indian Family.

Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani are also part of the film.