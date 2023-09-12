The Great Indian Family Trailer: Vicky Kaushal vs His Big, Fat Family

A still from The Great Indian Family.(courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of The Great Indian Family released on Tuesday afternoon. The trailer begins with a narration from Bhajan Kumar aka Ved Vyas Tripathi (played by Vicky Kaushal), who happens to be a devotional singer. He describes himself as the "undisputed king of bhajans" in Balrampur. Bhajan Kumar then introduces the audience to his super traditional family. Manushi Chhillar features as Bhajan Kumar 's love interest. A dance montage later, Vicky reads out a letter that changes the course of Bhajan Kumar's life. The letter claims that Bhajan Kumar was born in a family of a different faith. Bhajan Kumar's family decides to distance themselves from him. He tries to find his true identity whilst trying to win the love and acceptance of his now-distanced family. We will have to wait till September 22 to see if Bhajan Kumar will reunite with his family or now.

Check out the trailer of The Great Indian Family here:

Sharing the trailer of the film on social media, the film's lead actor Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Humaari The Great Indian Family aapki family se milne aa rahi hai 22nd September ko! Watch the trailer NOW. Milte hain aapke nazdeeki cinemagharon mein (Our great Indian Family is coming to meet your family on 22nd September! Watch the trailer now. See you in cinemas near you)."

This is what Vicky Kaushal posted:

Besides Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar, The Great Indian Family also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani. The film has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and it has been produced by Aditya Chopra.

The Great Indian Family is slated to release on September 22 in theatres.