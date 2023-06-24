Kriti Sanon Shares Pics With Her 'Girl Gang': 'The Kinda Love I Needed'

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Cuteness alert. Courtesy: Kriti Sanon. The actress took some time out of her work schedule and decided to spend the evening with her “girl gang.” (Not our words). Kriti has also shared some adorable pictures on Instagram. Here, Kriti is seen with her friends and their daughters. Along with the album, Kriti wrote a heartwarming message for her friends - Ayushi Tayal Chandra and Kriti Baveja. It read, “The kinda love I needed. Had the best time meeting my girls and their lil girls. Maasi's lil dolls! Ayushi Tayal Chandra and Kriti Baveja, our girl gang are getting bigger. We should do this more often! Love you, guys!!” Replying to the post, Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon said, “I love you and your brightest smile, my beautiful beautiful person! My light.”

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon's latest release Adipurushhas failed to impress fans. From dialogues to VFX, fans are not happy with the Om Raut directorial, which is based on the epic Ramayana. The makers have also edited and changed dialogues. Kriti shared an update on Instagram and wrote, “Experience the epic tale in 3D on the big screen at the most affordable price! Tickets starting at Rs150.”

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, said, “Watching Adipurush is not unlike watching a Marvel or DC movie. It is to draw an analogy from within the film and the epic that it adapts, like the Swarna Mrig (golden deer) that the exiled Raghav chases at the behest of his consort. The creature is only a mirage. It isn't what it pretends to be.”

He added, “Adipurush is full of magic and miracles, but no trick that it rustles up over the three hours that it takes to peddle its wares can offset the consequences of the trivialisation of a great epic. The film makes a complete hash of a wonderful legend about the triumph of good over evil that has inspired Indian storytelling since time immemorial.”