Kriti Sanon's Mom Geeta's Note To Adipurush Critics: Focus On Intent Instead Of The Mistake

Image was shared by Geeta Sanon. (courtesy: Geetasanon)

The makers of Adipurush have been facing the sharp edge of audience's criticism on account of the use of street style dialogue in the film. But a recent post by Kriti Sanon, stating that she is focusing on "cheers and claps" received by the movie, seemed to have angered the Internet a little more. Reacting to the ongoing situation and writing in defense of Kriti, her mom Geeta Sanon shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday, urging people to look past one's mistake and to focus on the intent and feelings instead.

Geeta Sanon's post read, "Jaki rahi bhavana jaisi, prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi”… Iska arth hai ki achi soch aur drushti se dekho toh srushti sundar hi dikhayi degi. Bhagwan Ram ne hi hamein sikhaya hai ki shabri ke ber mein uska prem dekho na ki yeh ki woh juthe the..Insaan ki galati ko nahi uski bhaavna ko samjho. Jai Shri Ram. (Jaki rahi bhavana jaisi, prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi- the meaning of this is that if you look at things with a good thought and vision, then it will all appear beautiful. Bhagwan Ram has taught us himself to look at the feelings with which shabri fruit was offered and not at the fact that it was already used. Don't look at the person's mistake, instead, try to understand the intent behind it. Jai Shri Ram)."

As anticipated, Geeta Sanon's post did not sit well with the Internet and they came down rather heavily on her. On user wrote, "Mam bhavna (intent) was to earn money. That's the whole point accept that they made mistake rather than ignoring reality. Respect to you," while another stated sternly, "We know our Ramayana .. that's why we didn't support." Another inquisitive user asked, "Aap adipurush ko support kar rahi ho (You are supporting Adipurush), just because your daughter playing a role in it??"

Take a look at the post here:

This comes after Kriti Sanon, who plays Janaki in the film, shared a post on Instagram in which she revealed that she is focusing on the positives. She shared a series of pictures and videos of fans cheering as she appeared on-screen in theatres across the country. In the caption, she wrote, “Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram,” with heart and folded hand emojis.

However, fans were not pleased with the film and presumably Kriti Sanon's response and made it amply clear in the comments section. While several trolls called for the boycott of the movie, many fans also tried explaining their point of view under the post. One fan said, “Kriti plz accept that the movie was a terrible mistake and move on. One of the worst adaptations of Ramayan I've seen…”

In the latest development, the word "baap" in the dialogue "Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki," has been replaced by "Lanka" in new prints of the Om Raut-directed film.

About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Reimagining a mythological epic for the times that we live in is a perfectly permissible exercise as long as the filmmaker is aware that there is a huge difference between adaptation and distortion. Writer-director Om Raut clearly isn't. Adipurush, a bloated and vacuous cinematic version of a part of the Ramayana, does the epic or its civilisation-defining characters no justice at all…Adipurush is part Planet of the Apes, part King Kong, and part all the Hollywood superhero movies that the director and his ilk have been weaned on. It presents Lord Rama (Prabhas) as a comic book hero with a bow and a quiver that never runs out of arrows, Sita (Kriti Sanon) as a whimpering damsel in distress, Ravana as a cross between Thanos and Voldemort, and Bajrang/Hanuman (Devdatta Nage) as a mighty acrobat barely aware of his incredible powers until somebody reminds him that he can leap across a sea.”