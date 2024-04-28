A Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra's 'Life Lately' With Usual Suspects Nick Jonas And Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of her "life lately". No points for guessing who featured in the post - Husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas, obviously. Priyanka shared a video comprising moments from her shoot life to vacation diaries. The constant companion of Priyanka in all her pursuits is daughter Malti Marie. The video begins with Nick lighting up a fireplace. The video records moments from Priyanka and Malti's ice cream dates to multiple occasions where the former Miss World can be seen holding her daughter on her lap and strolling with her. Without sharing details, Priyanka simply wrote in the caption, "Life lately.." and dropped an emoji. Take a look:

A few days back, the actress shared photos of snow-capped mountains, selfies from her Swiss desination Crans-Montana. She also shared a photo of herself from what appeared to be an eatery. She captioned her Swiss album, "Oh to sojourn in Crans Montana even for a blink.. Can I please stay..." In the comments section, Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Stunning! This hair on you." Shilpa Shirodkar dropped heart emojis on the post. Take a look:

Priyanka came to India in March and spent quality time with family. Priyanka, Nick and Malti celebrated a grand Holi in Noida. Pictures and videos from the party went crazy viral. The pictures were shared by a fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra. Sharing the pictures, the fan page wrote, "Happy holi from the Chopras." Take a look:

Priyanka also attended brother Siddharth Chopra's roka ceremony in her traditional best. Sharing the famjam pictures from the celebrations, Siddharth wrote, "Nothing without the fam#everything." Priyanka wore a red saree and Malti twinned with her on the occasion. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.