A Glimpse Of Katrina Kaif's 'Work From Home' Station. BRB After Changing Our Set-Up

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy kaybykatrina )

Highlights Katrina shared a glimpse of her work station

Katrina can be seen dressed in a casual outfit in the picture

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Sooryavanshi

Whoever thought that work from home desks are not important should take a good look at Katrina Kaif's work station at her home and that would be enough to change their perception. Why, you ask? Well, the actress shared a glimpse of her "work from home desk" and we simply love it. Katrina shared a photograph of her work station on her Instagram story as well as the official handle of her beauty brand page Kay By Katrina. Dressed in a casual outfit, Katrina can be seen sitting pretty as she works on her laptop. The caption on the post read, "Turned your dressing/dining table into a work station? High-Five! Show us your work corner at home?"

Remember how Katrina taught her fans the right way to wash dishes. "Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy (Katrina's sister Isabelle) and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial," Katrina said in the video.

Before that, the actress posted a series of videos of herself working out with trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on Instagram and she wrote: "Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if you can."

Meanwhile, the release of Katrina Kaif's forthcoming film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameos, has also been shifted. The film was earlier slated to open in theatres on March 27. However, the new release date has not been announced yet. Earlier this month, the makers of the film shared a statement, an excerpt from which read, "We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family but due to recent outburst of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience."

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2018 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.