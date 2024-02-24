A Day After Poacher Release, Alia Bhatt Shares A Cute Pic With Pet Edward

Alia shared this image. (courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who is the executive producer of the Amazon Prime series Poacher, shared a heartfelt note as the series opened to stellar reviews and appreciation from the audience. Alia shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with her pet Edward while the series plays in the background on a big screen. Alia wrote in the caption, "And just within a day of its release, Poacher is #1 in India! So thrilled and excited for the love it's receiving! To everyone who hasn't yet, watch now on @primevideoin." Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a heart and a hi-five emoji in the comments section. Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Sophie Choudry also shared emojis on her post. Take a look:

Poacher, based on true events, deals with the crime of ivory poaching in India. Set in Kerala, a team comprising forest officers, NGO workers, police constables begins the investigation after an elephant being killed mercilessly. During the investigation, they realize this racket is associated with far more heinous crimes. Take a look at the trailer here:

Poacher stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, Snoop Dinesh. It has been directed by Richie Mehta and Alia Bhatt is the executive producer. The series will premiere on Prime Video on February 23. It will stream in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Poacher 4 star and he wrote in his review, "The characters in Poacher and the actors who play them are in perfect sync with each other, lending to the series a degree of authenticity that elevates a crime-and-punishment story to the level of an essential chronicle of India's biggest-ever anti-poaching operation."