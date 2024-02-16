In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Sister Shaheen And Others At Poacher Event

Alia Bhatt at the event

Alia Bhatt, who is the executive producer of the investigative drama Poacher, attended the trailer launch event of the series, held in Mumbai on Thursday, in a pantsuit . Alia Bhatt's plus one at the trailer launch was sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia looked every bit the boss in a green pantsuit. Alia was joined by the actors of the series Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and the director Richie Mehta on stage. Roshan Mathew, who co-starred with Alia in Darlings, turned up in a black kurta and dhoti pants. The cast and other members associated with the series posed with Alia Bhatt on stage. Take a look at the pictures from the event:

Sharing the trailer on social media, producer Alia Bhatt wrote, "A story of one of the biggest crime rackets in India! Poacher On Prime, a new Amazon Original Crime series premiering on February 23. Trailer out now." Poacher, based on true events, deals with the crime of ivory poaching in India. Set in Kerala, a team comprising forest officers, NGO workers, police constables begins the investigation after an elephant being killed mercilessly. During the investigation, they realize this racket is associated with far more heinous crimes.

Poacher stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, Snoop Dinesh. It has been directed by Richie Mehta and Alia Bhatt is the executive producer. The series will premiere on Prime Video on February 23. It will stream in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Talking about the series, the executive producer Alia Bhatt said in a statement, "Being a part of this project is such a source of pride for me and our entire team at Eternal. Poacher is a clarion call to address the grave and heartbreaking issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade. I hope that Richie's powerful storytelling compels everyone to champion the urgent need for wildlife preservation and encourages us to embrace co-existence with all living beings. I am so happy to have found partners in QC Entertainment and Prime Video to bring this narrative to the world."