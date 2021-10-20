A Contestant Asks Amitabh Bachchan About Taapsee Pannu's Favourite Food On Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Her Reaction

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

A contestant who appeared on tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 caught Taapsee Pannu's attention after he asked host Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with the actress in a couple of films, a lot of questions about her. Sahil Ahirwal will make it to Rs 1 crore on tomorrow's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati but it was his rapid-fire questions about his "crush and love" Taapsee Pannu that left Big B, the audience and the Internet into splits. He even got a reply from Taapsee Pannu on Twitter. In a promo video of the show, Sahil Ahirwal can be seen confessing his love for Taapsee Pannu and asking her Pink and Badla co-star Amitabh Bachchan about her food preferences.

Next in the promo, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen replying in his wittiest way, "Ye nahi pata unko (Taapsee) kya pasand hai, itna zarur jaanta hu ki unko khana bahut pasand hai (I don't know what she likes but I do know that she is a foodaholic)."

Sharing the promo on Twitter, Taapsee Pannu wrote this for her fan Sahil Ahirwal: "Sahil, mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad (Sahil, I like chole bhature the most. If we ever meet, we will definitely eat it together. For now, a big congratulations on reaching the Rs 7 crore level)."

In the same promo clip, Sahil Ahirwal also cracked the audience up by asking Big B hilarious questions about his films - Pink and Badla - with Taapsee Pannu.

See Taapsee Pannu's tweet here:

Sahil mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad https://t.co/NDLcZxSalz — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 20, 2021

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Rashmi Rocket. The film released last week to positive reviews.