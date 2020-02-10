Oscars 2020: Renee Zellweger Wins Best Actress For Judy

Oscars 2020: Renee Zellweger wore a sparkly white Armani Prive gown. (courtesy: AFP)

Highlights Renee Zellweger played the titular role in 'Judy'

She was nominated along with Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saorise

Renee Zellweger was stunning on the red carpet

Renee Zellweger scored the Oscar for Best Actress on Sunday for her performance as the American icon Judy Garland in Judy -- the second Academy Award of her career.

She bested a stacked field that included Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).

"Boy, it is an honor to be considered in your company," she said, before praising the power of "heroes" to unite, calling out figures including Neil Armstrong, Selena, Harriet Tubman and Martin Scorsese.

#Oscars Moment: Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress for her work in @JudyGarlandFilm. pic.twitter.com/ZkciWT0d2u — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

"Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time. I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on our film set," Renee Zellweger said.

"Ms Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us, and this is certainly for you."