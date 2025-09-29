"9,000 People, Unbelievable Atmosphere": How Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Celebrated India's Asia Cup Win

The euphoria of India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph wasn't confined to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium alone. It spilled over into entertainment arenas, including the promotional tour of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The duo found themselves caught in a wave of patriotic fervor as news of India's thrilling victory against Pakistan broke moments before they were set to take the stage at Falguni Pathak's event.

For the unversed, India clinched their ninth Asia Cup title in a nail-biting finale against Pakistan, chasing down a target of 147 with just two balls to spare. Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69 and Shivam Dube's steady partnership carried the team home after early setbacks. Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul in the first innings had set the tone, restricting Pakistan to 146 runs. The win extended India's perfect record against their arch-rivals in the tournament and sparked celebrations across the nation.

For Varun and Janhvi, the timing couldn't have been more dramatic. Recalling the moment, Varun told NDTV, "We had just gone to see Falguni Pathak's show, and before we even stepped onto the stage, India had already won the match. Only two runs were needed when Rinku Singh hit a boundary. After that, with just one more run left, when he finished it off, it was such an unbelievable atmosphere to celebrate with 9,000 people. The performance was fantastic. During the Asia Cup, India showed its colours against Australia as well, and in that emotional moment, I even found myself holding the flag."

Janhvi, too, was swept up in the infectious energy of the crowd. She shared, "Actually, it was all so coincidental. Just as we were about to step onto the stage, we got the news that India had won. So, we went up there with the same excitement and energy and celebrated the moment with 9,000 people. I think it's something I'll always remember."

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set to hit theatres on October 2. Apart from Varun Dhawam and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie will also feature Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the movie revolves around Sunny and Tulsi. They join forces to make their exes envious, but as their pretend relationship progresses, genuine emotions develop, resulting in a humorous chain of mix-ups and romantic turmoil.

