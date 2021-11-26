'83 Teaser: A Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh As Kapil Dev's Catch That Won The World Cup

'83 Trailer: Ranveer Singh in the film. (courtesy YouTube)

The teaser of Kabir Khan's highly-awaited film '83 released on Friday morning. The trailer will release on November 30. The teaser begins with a greyscale visual the glorious day of the Indian cricket history. June 25, 1983. Venue - Lords cricket stadium, London. The video ends with a visual of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, catching the ball (almost). Kapil Dev's catch dismissed Viv Richards. Indian won the 1983 cricket World Cup, defeating West Indies. '83 showcases the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. In the film, Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev. Sharing the film's teaser, Ranveer Singh wrote: "The story behind India's greatest victory. The greatest story. The greatest glory. '83 releasing in cinemas on December 24, 2021." The film will release in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev on screen.

The filming of the sports drama began in 2019. The film's initial release date was April 10, 2020. However, it was shifted to Christmas due to the pandemic. After several changes in the release dates due to the pandemic and lockdowns, the film will finally hit the screens on December 21, 2021.

In '83, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the role of manager PR Man Singh. Ammy Virk has been cast as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin has been zeroed in to play the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film.