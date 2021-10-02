Allu Arjun's Pushpa Gets A New Release Date, Because Ranveer Singh's '83

Allu Arjun in Pushpa. (courtesy: alluarjun)

The release date of Allu Arjun's forthcoming project Pushpa has been revised yet again. The film, which was earlier meant to release on Christmas this year, will now hit the screens a week early. The film is set to release on December 17 this year, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday. If the film would have released on Christmas, it would have clashed with Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. "'83 vs Pushpa clash averted with Pushpa arriving one week early (17 December 2021), the big clash between '83 (Ranveer Singh) and Pushpa (Allu Arjun) has been averted... '83 will now be a solo release this Christmas," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Earlier, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Allu Arjun's Pushpa were set to clash at the box office in December. However, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha moved the film's release date to February 14.

Pushpa will release in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Pushpa has been co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

'83 showcases the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. In the film, Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the role of manager PR Man Singh. Ammy Virk has been cast as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin has been zeroed in to play the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play Kapil Dev's wife on screen.