'83: Presenting Saqib Saleem As The 'Indomitable Comeback King' Mohinder Amarnath

Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath. (courtesy ranveersingh )

Highlights Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in the film

Kabir Khan is the director of the film

'83 will hit the screens on April 10 this year

We have already seen Ranveer Singh's look as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 and needless to say that we are super impressed. Ranveer Singh started introducing us to his fellow teammates (read co-actors), through his Instagram posts on Sunday. The actor gave us a glimpse of Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar. On Monday, the actor introduced us to Saqib Saleem as Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath. Sharing Saqib's poster from the film, Ranveer Singh wrote: "Courage of a lion, nerves of steel. The indomitable comeback king of India. Presenting Saqib Saleem as Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath."

Meanwhile, Saqib, who plays Mohinder Amarnath aka Jimmy, shared the film's poster on Instagram and wrote: "Jim paa ki wajah se hi toh hum World Cup 1983 mein itni durr tak pohonch paaye. What an honour and joy it has been to play this legend on the big screen. Presenting the comeback king."

Saqib, who worked with Mohinder Amarnath in the 2017 film Dishoom, announced his association with the Kabir Khan-directed film last year by sharing an extensive note on Instagram. He stated that he is really excited to portray the role of the legendary cricketer on screen. "Like every Indian I love cricket but maybe a little more because I was training to be a cricketer when I was young. I met Jimmy sir on the sets of Dishoom for the first time. At that time I had never imagined that I would be playing him in a film based on the 1983 World Cup. I was fascinated by the stories he shared not knowing that I would have to be him in them," wrote Saqib.

Directed by Kabir Khan,'83 has been produced by Reliance Entertainment. In the film, Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the role of manager PR Man Singh, Ammy Virk has been cast as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin has been zeroed in to play the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia on screen. The film will hit the screens on April 10 this year.