66 Hard Disks Of Unreleased Content Stolen From Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti's Mumbai Office, 1 Arrested

In a major data breach reported from Mumbai on May 21, 2026, important film and web series data stored in 66 high-capacity hard disks was stolen from filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's production house, Tiger Baby Digital LLP, with an employee arrested in connection with the case.

Details

A data theft was reported at Tiger Baby Digital LLP, the production company run by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. According to the police, 66 high-capacity hard disks containing confidential and unreleased content went missing from the company's office in Bandra West.

The incident came to light when employees were unable to locate a specific hard disk required for daily work. A detailed check of the storage units revealed that the original disks had been replaced with empty and damaged boxes, raising immediate suspicion.

An FIR was subsequently filed at Bandra police station by the company's HR administrator, Mehjabeen Mushtaq Sheikh.

The stolen hard disks reportedly contained raw footage, edited material, post-production backups, and unreleased content archives.

These belonged to several film, web series, and advertising projects. The hardware itself is estimated to be worth around Rs 12-13 lakh. However, industry sources suggest the real concern is the potential loss of unreleased content, which could result in financial losses running into crores if leaked online.

Data linked to key projects is believed to be at risk, including Made in Heaven, Ghost Stories, Nykaa ad campaign, and Gandhi Money.

Accused And Investigation

Bandra police registered a case against Mohammad Shahid Azim Khan and another person identified as Ritesh. Shahid, who worked as an office boy and was responsible for handling and safeguarding the disks, has been arrested.

According to police, Shahid had been employed with the company for several years and had access to the storage units. During questioning, he confessed to stealing the hard disks over a period of five months.

Investigators said Shahid sold at least 24 disks to Ritesh, based out of Borivali, for Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 per disk. The whereabouts of the remaining disks are still unknown, with police suspecting that the accused may be withholding information.

Officials revealed that the production house owned a total of 119 hard disks, out of which 66 are currently missing. These were not standard devices but high-capacity storage units ranging from 16 TB to 72 TB.

Police are also examining the role of another employee, who is suspected to have been involved in the theft. No conclusions have been drawn yet, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are focusing on recovering the stolen devices and preventing any possible leak of the unreleased content.



(With inputs from Rizwan Sheikh)