Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: All The Times The Actress Was Adorable Onscreen

Alia Bhatt in 2 States. (courtesy: YouTube)

Alia Bhatt - we think, right now, the name is enough to bring the Internet to a standstill [in a good way, of course]. No guesswork. No reasons are needed. She is getting married to her “life” Ranbir Kapoor, today, April 14. The wedding will take place at Ranbir Kapoor's house Vaastu. And, no one, literally, no one can keep calm. Our hearts are bursting with joy, already. All eyes just want to see one thing - a glimpse of the newlyweds. And, if you are someone who is unable to hold back your happy tears then you aren't alone here. After all, it is the wedding of the year we are talking about.

It seems like yesterday when Alia Bhatt made a shimmery entry in Bollywood with Student Of The Year. We all loved Alia's Shanaya Shingania. She was just adorable. And, since then, there has never been a dull moment with Alia on screen. She has managed to steal our hearts every single time with her awe-dorable screen presence. So, in between the wedding festivities, we felt like revisiting those moments when Alia made us go weak in our knees.

2 States

We surely can't forget Alia Bhatt's performance as Ananya. Be it her wardrobe or cute nuances, Alia carried it with utmost ease and confidence.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

“Mai shaadi karungi toh Kareena wala designer lehenga pehenke karungi warna dulhe ko tata tata bye bye kar do”. How can one not fall in love with her after listening to this? Alia Bhatt - as Vaidehi Trivedi - is the cutest.

Kapoor & Sons

Alia Bhatt added the much-needed charm to this film that dealt with the reunion of a dysfunctional family.

Highway

Alia Bhatt's de-glam look won a lot of praise. Her portrayal of a free-spirit and curious woman as she travelled through unknown places kept fans glued to the screens.

Gully Boy

A list of Alia Bhatt's adorable screen presence can't be complete without this one. After all, as Safeena Firdausi says, “Mere boyfriend se gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko”. Ranbir, are you listening?

Let us end by wishing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor a happy life ahead.