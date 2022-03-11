If You Liked Jhund, Some More Sports Films To Give You A Kick

Farhan Akhtar in a still from Toofaan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund is etching quite an impression on our minds. The sports drama is based on the life of a retired sports teacher named Vijay Barse. The man, in real life, is a founder of an NGO called Slum Soccer. The movie takes a larger than life narrative as it delves into the lives of its characters while telling the story through the mode of football. Big B's acting has surely added more charm to the film. For all sports movie lovers, the Nagraj Manjule directorial is a must-watch this season. And, if you have already binged on it and loved it, here are some more sports dramas that you can watch from the comfort of your home. Here's the list:

Soorma - Netflix

If you haven't watched this sports drama yet, it's time for you to do so. The film celebrates India's national game, hockey. It's based on the life of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. The protagonist is played by Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh. The movie also features Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Vijay Raaz among others.

Penalty - Netflix

Want to watch a film about football? Here's a treat for your eyes. Penalty deals with the story of a Northeast football player. The plot revolves around the player's struggle in the field of sports and how he fights against all the odds to fulfil his dreams.

Toofan - Amazon Prime Video

Watch Farhan Akhtar blaze through this tale of a boxer. The narrative is about the struggles that the sportsman faces on his journey while he strives to get to the national level competition. Career and personal lives intertwine through this film.

Saina - Amazon Prime Video

Has Saina Nehwal's badminton skills left you spellbound? Then, make it a point to watch her biopic Saina. The titular character is portrayed by Parineeti Chopra. The film is directed by Amole Gupte.

Gold - Amazon Prime Video

The story is about India's first Olympics gold medal after independence. The film revolves around the winning hockey team from 1948. Akshay Kumar plays the role of trainer Tapan Das.

Hope you like these movies.