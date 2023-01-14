23 Years Of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai: Hrithik Roshan's Onscreen Brother Is All Grown Up

Abhishek Sharma shared this throwback. (courtesy: abhisheksharmaoriginal)

As Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai clocked 23 years on Saturday, Abhishek Sharma, who played Hrithik Roshan's brother Amit in the film, shared a special post. Abhishek Sharma posted a picture collage of a throwback picture of him and Hrithik Roshan from the film, juxtaposed with a recent photograph of himself. He wrote in his caption: "Its been a long journey and a very blessed one to have been a part of this wonderful historic movie a learning which I have kept with me from the longest time and still continue to keep it with me."

Thanking the film's director Rakesh Roshan, Abhishek Sharma wrote: "Thank you Rakesh Roshan uncle for giving me this wonderful opportunity and educating me about my passion... Thank you Hrithik Roshan bhaiya for always inspiring me to be better than myself every single day... I have had a better childhood cause of this journey."

See Abhishek Sharma's post here:

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai marked Hrithik Roshan's acting debut. The film emerged as a hit and made a star out of Hrithik Roshan. For his portrayal of Raj and Rohit in the film, Hrithik Rishan won both the Filmfare Award for Best Debut and the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Besides Hrithik, the film also starred Ameesha Patel, Dalip Tahil, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.