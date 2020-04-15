2-Year-Old Inaaya Helping Kunal Kemmu With Kitchen Duties Is Food For The Soul

Soha Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy sakpataudi)

The latest scene from Soha Ali Khan's home is nothing but extremely adorable. Soha shared a glimpse of how kitchen duties have been divided in her household. She shared a super cute photo of husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya participating in some household chores while she is clearly busy clicking them. In the photo, Kunal and Inaaya can be seen shelling peas - Inaaya, who is all of two-years-old, is adorably helping out her dad. Her concentration level is max as she puts the shelled peas in her blue basket and that's what makes the photo cuteness overloaded. "It's just a 'matar' of time," Soha Ali Khan captioned the photo with a play of words. In the hashtag, she added: "Two peas in a pod."

Here's Soha's guide on how to keep a two-year-old busy in lockdown.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu clearly dominates Soha Ali Khan's Instagram. On Easter Sunday, Inaaya made dropped in on her mom's Instagram to wish everyone a safe and happy Easter with some hand-painted eggs. What more do you want?

Earlier, the cutie-pie had a party with her soft toys at home and it looked absolutely more fun that grown-up parties.

"Confined to our columns and rows," Soha captioned another photo of Inaaya, staring at the scene outside from the confines of home.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan got married in 2015 and Inaaya was born to them in 2017. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur share an age difference of nine months with sister Inaaya.