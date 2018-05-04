102 Not Out Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Are A Riot In A Film That's Only Mildly Diverting 102 Not Out Movie Review: At a basic level, the film is about the simple joys of living and the fun of going with the flow

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Jimit Trivedi

Director: Umesh Shukla

Rating: 2 Stars (out of 5)



A dramedy that delivers a worn-out social message as it trundles along on the back of the antics of an odd father-son pair with divergent approaches to life, Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out has moments that strike a chord. But these are too few and far between to make this Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor starrer an unforgettable cinematic outing. This is patchy fare that is only mildly diverting despite the best efforts of two veteran actors at the top of their game.



Based on a Gujarati play of the same name by Saumya Joshi, who has also penned the screenplay and dialogues, 102 Not Out offers a variation on the Anand dictum - "zindagi badi honi chahiye lambi nahi (life should be big, not long) - by putting both the human desire for longevity and the need for quality at the heart of a narrative that starts off as comedy and winds up as melodrama. In the bargain, the film falls between two stools.

102 Not Out Movie Review: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)



What could be more ludicrous than a father launching an all-out confrontation with his son? "Main tere bete ko mere bet eke saamne jeetne nahi doonga," he declares under his breath. But the big-bang climax that ultimatum promises does not quite materialize.



But with Bachchan and Kapoor putting their hearts and souls into what is essentially a two-hander that relies entirely on them, 102 Not Out is never in any danger of sinking into the utterly gratuitous. If only its far-fetched dramatic conceits had the finesse and firmness to carry the weight of the film's well-meaning whimsicalities all the way through to the climax, it would have been far more rewarding and rounded experience.



"Main marne ke sakhth khilaaf hoon (I am dead against dying)," says 102-year-old Dattatreya Vakhariya (Bachchan) to his 75-year-old widower-son Babulal, a stickler for form and familiar routines who seems to have stopped living. "Zinda hai tab tak marna nahi," is the older man's advice.

102 Not Out Movie Review: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)



Peeved with his son,

102 Not Out Movie Review: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)



At a basic level,







That is precisely what the 75-year-old Bachchan and 65-year-old Kapoor, teaming up on the big screen for the first time since 1991's Ajooba, prove to be - and more. They are a riot. Without them,



Also noteworthy is the performance from Jimit Trivedi, who holds his own with impressive composure as the two seasoned actors go all out to stamp their class on a film that fails to benefit fully from their sparkling presence.



