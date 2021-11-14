On Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Anniversary, Here Are 10 Best Pics Of The Couple

Deepika and Ranveer in a picture-perfect moment. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Love is in the air. Ask us why? After all, Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating their marriage anniversary today. They got married on November 14, 2018. Three years have passed and DeepVeer continues to give us major couple goals. The stars remain unabashed with their PDA on social media and we simply love it. Hats off to their inseparable bond. For their anniversary, here's reminiscing some of their best snapshots together. These photos will surely send our hearts melting. Take a look:

One of the most prized photos of DeepVeer has to be from their dreamy wedding ceremony.

After their wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left us breathless with photos from their reception. The two look nothing less than a royal couple out of our dreams.

Now, take a look at this frame from IIFA Awards in 2016. And, we can't get over Ranveer Singh caption here. "Leela to my Ram... Mastani to my Bajirao... Best Actress to my Best Actor," it read.

When Deepika Padukone posed with her wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. How can we miss Ranveer Singh reaction here?

DeepVeer's photo from their first anniversary is all things love.

Here are the picture-perfect postcards that Ranveer Singh shared on their second anniversary:

The celebrity couple posed for the lens in order to wish a hearty Diwali to their fans last year. We certainly feel their warm vibes in this photo:

We were stunned to see Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev beside Ranveer Singh, who will be seen playing the role of former India cricketer Kapil Dev, in the upcoming film '83.

We love DeepVeer's goofy moments too. And, we have something for you. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Double the Endorphin-rush when she's around."

Ending with their “peek-a-boo” moment.

Happy anniversary, DeepVeer.