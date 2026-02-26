Yuva AI Initiative: Why AI Literacy Is Now As Essential As Basic Computer Skills

As artificial intelligence reshapes workplaces at an unprecedented pace, experts say the ability to work with AI will soon become as fundamental as basic computer knowledge. From classrooms and courtrooms to hospitals and manufacturing units, AI tools are increasingly embedded in daily operations, demanding a workforce that understands not just how to use them, but how to question and verify them.

According to Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder and CEO of AI&Beyond, India is at a defining moment. "The transition from a 'digitally literate' India to an 'AI-literate' Bharat marks the next great leap in our national journey," he said, adding that interacting with AI is no longer a niche technical skill but "a fundamental right and a necessary survival tool."

Bindra, who has been associated with the Yuva AI for All initiative under IndiaAI, describes the urgency through what he calls the "Three Laws of AI Literacy."

The first law shifts the focus from specialists to citizens. "In the Age of AI, everyone need not be an AI Expert, but everyone needs to be AI Literate," he said. AI literacy, he explains, means knowing how to frame the right prompts, assess outputs critically, and manage risks such as privacy and compliance.

The second law expands the definition of literacy itself. Beyond reading, writing and arithmetic, individuals must develop practical, critical and ethical competence in using AI. Without this, he warns, India risks creating a new "AI divide."

The third law stresses investment in human capability. "All enterprise and educational investments in AI will fail... unless all employees or students are AI Literate," Bindra noted, arguing that technology delivers results only when people can integrate it into real workflows.

With initiatives like Yuva AI for All, AI literacy is being positioned not as an elite advantage, but as a public good essential for the country's next phase of growth.