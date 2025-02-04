AI Literacy Identified As Top Skill For Competitiveness In Job Market: Report

The 2025 ETS Human Progress Report highlights that AI literacy has emerged as a critical skill for remaining competitive in today's job market. However, the report emphasises that this literacy must be complemented by creativity, problem-solving, and communication skills to ensure employee success.

The report reveals that employees recognise the increasing need to acquire technical skills and AI/digital literacy to stay competitive in the job market over the next two to three years. Younger generations and those in highly technical or fast-growing industries are more likely to stress the importance of digital and literacy skills, given the rising competition in their fields.

Furthermore, the report notes that more than six in ten individuals express interest in earning credentials for in-demand skills, including technical expertise, AI and digital literacy, creativity, and communication.

The report underscores that the combination of technical and human skills required to succeed evolves throughout one's career. For instance, Gen X professionals, particularly those in or aspiring to senior-level positions, are more focused on improving their technical skills (40%) compared to Millennials (37%) and Gen Z (34%).



"Drawing on insights from 18,000 people across 18 countries, the 2025 Human Progress Report reveals promising momentum. The Human Progress Index rose by more than two points this year, highlighting gains in education access, career growth, and skill development. Yet, the pace of progress remains uneven. Employers and employees are aligned on the value of skills-based credentials as a pathway to opportunity and success," said Amit Sevak, Chief Executive Officer of ETS.