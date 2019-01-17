XAT 2019 Result Declared, Download Score Card

XAT 2019 Result: Know How To Check

XAT 2019 result has been announced. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) result is available on the official website at xatonline.in. The exam was conducted on January 6. The candidates would be able to download their individual score cards on the official website - www.xatonline.in now. XAT 2019 score card is available at the candidate login portal.

XAT 2019 Result: How To Check

Step One: Go to the official website of XAT 2019: www.xatonline.in

Step Two: On the homepage, click on "login" tab

Step Three: In the new window, enter your log in details.

Step Four: Download and take a print out of the result.

The exam is conducted every year by XLRI on behalf of Xavier Association of management Institutes (XAMI). The official authority has already released the question paper and candidate responses for XAT 2019. There are 11 prestigious management schools which are XAMI members. Apart from these institutes, XAT score is accepted by other prestigious institutes. The XAT score is, currently, being used by more than 150 institutes for the admission.

