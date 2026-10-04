World Teachers' Day 2026: Why Do Students Remember Some Teachers For Life?

Every student has a teacher they remember even years after leaving school. It may be a teacher who made a difficult subject easy, encouraged them when they were struggling or simply made them feel heard.

But why do some teachers leave such a lasting impression?

A teacher-student connection matters

Research shows that a positive relationship between teachers and students can support learning and student engagement. When students feel supported by their teachers, they are more likely to feel connected to school and take part in learning.

It is not only about marks

A memorable teacher may not always be the one who helped a student score the highest marks. Sometimes, it is the teacher who encouraged a shy student to speak, helped someone regain confidence or made them believe they could do better.

Teachers can shape motivation

Students are more likely to stay interested in learning when they feel that their teacher understands and supports them. A teacher's encouragement can also make students more willing to participate, ask questions and try again after making mistakes.

Why we remember them

School memories are connected to people, experiences and emotions. A teacher who makes a student feel respected, confident or motivated can become an important part of those memories.

World Teachers' Day 2026

World Teachers' Day is observed every year on October 5 to recognise teachers and their contribution to education. The day is also an opportunity to highlight the importance of teachers in creating supportive learning environments for students.