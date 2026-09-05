PM Modi To Teachers: Raise Drug Awareness, Help Students Reduce Screen Time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the winners of the National Teachers' Awards 2026 on the eve of Teachers' Day at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. During the interaction, the teachers shared their experiences, teaching methods, students' aspirations, and the approaches they use to help children develop their skills and pursue their interests.

PM Modi Urges Teachers To Help Children Reduce Screen Time

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to reduce children's screen time, which he said has become a kind of addiction for many children.

He said that if children reduce their screen time, they may gradually develop an interest in sports. However, he clarified that he was not referring to video games but to outdoor sports and playing in the field.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of connecting children with creativity and encouraging schools to organise activities and events that can help them explore their interests.

Teachers Must Raise Awareness About Drugs

The Prime Minister also spoke about the issue of drug use in educational institutions and urged teachers to play a greater role in creating awareness among students.

"Now, this is not a secret in big cities or universities. Because no one knows what it is. Someone comes and gives it. In that regard, the teachers need to create awareness, need to observe if there is fear, any change in any child," he said.

He urged teachers to look beyond textbooks and the prescribed syllabus and become more closely involved in the lives of their students.

"I want to say this to the whole education world, that we have to get out of books, get out of syllabus, and get into the lives of children," the Prime Minister said.

"Childhood should not be allowed to die. And the biggest job of keeping the childhood alive can be done by the teacher. It is the job of the teacher to keep the childhood inside him alive," he added.

PM Modi Asks Teachers To Identify Students' Talents

During the interaction, one of the teachers shared a new approach to conducting tests in which students visit their homes and interview their parents.

The teacher said that all the students in her school aspire to become reporters.

Another teacher shared how she combines the teaching of Chemistry with environmental education and activities aimed at building students' confidence in public speaking so that they can participate at the state, national, and international levels.

The Prime Minister asked whether teachers also try to identify the talents of children who may not perform well academically.

A teacher responded that they make considerable efforts to identify the individual qualities, talents, and challenges of their students.

"We try a lot. In fact, that is what we try. Because I believe that all the children in our school, they all have different qualities, different talents, different challenges. And as a teacher, I identify all those talents. And I have done it," she said.

Teacher Highlights Impact Of Eklavya Schools

One of the teachers thanked the Prime Minister for the opening of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).

"You have not just opened a school. In fact, according to me, you have joined so many talented families. The families who are first-generation learners today, they have never seen a school. Their children are watching the dream of NIT and IIT. They are qualifying for medical college admission," the teacher said.

Teacher Shares Work On Breast Cancer Awareness

Another teacher spoke about her research on breast cancer and the challenges involved in encouraging women to discuss the issue.

She said women are still reluctant to talk about breast cancer and explained how awareness efforts can focus on areas such as primary screening and helping women recognise when they may need medical advice.

Prime Minister Modi said that, as a Member of Parliament from Kashi, he had taken an initiative there to raise awareness about breast cancer.

"I am very happy that these days, women nowadays go themselves for check-up. Earlier, there was no such situation," he said.