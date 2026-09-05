NDTV's Global Impact: UN Declares November 27 Day Against Child Marriage

In a big win for India's fight against child marriage, the United Nations has declared November 27 as the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage.

The move is a big global endorsement for the Just Right For Children campaign and NDTV's campaign against child marriages. NDTV & Just Rights for Children have been running the Child Marriage Free India campaign since 2023.

Just Rights for Children founder Bhuwan Ribhu had proposed a resolution for the United Nations to designate a day dedicated to the fight against child marriage. Resolution was tabled on September 4 in the United Nations by Sierra Leone, and it was passed.

The date, November 27, also carries special significance for India as it marks the day the Government of India launched the 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' campaign in 2024.

Welcoming the UN resolution, Ribhu, who was the only civil society representative invited to the UN at the time of the adoption of the resolution, said it's a moment of great pride for all Indians.

First Lady of Sierra Leone Dr. Fatima Maade Bio and Bhuwan Ribhu of Just Rights for Children at the UN

"India is the Vishwaguru of child protection today. The Child Marriage Free India campaign, which started first by the children and communities and was subsequently supported and scaled by the Government, with over 25 crore people coming together and taking a pledge on 27th November 2024, has today become an International Day accepted by the world," an elated Ribhu said.

He further added: "Today marks the tipping point, showing that the end of the crime of child marriage is inevitable and imminent. Now is the time for governments globally to provide decisive leadership to end child marriage by 2030 and ensure education, protection and development of every child to realise their full potential."

Ribhu also commended the efforts of the Government and civil society groups in making this day happen.

The latest national data also reflect the decline in child marriage. According to the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 23.3% of women aged 20-24 were married before the age of 18, compared with 20.1% in NFHS-6 (2023-24).

The Government of India has set a target of reducing the prevalence of child marriage by 10% by 2026.

The global commitment to eliminate child marriage by 2030 is aligned with Target 5.3 of Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality), which calls for the elimination of all harmful practices, including child, early, and forced marriage.

The UN announcement is also a big win for NDTV's commitment to the cause. As partner of the Just Rights For Children , NDTV has for two years has covered and amplified the call for action.

"It's a spectacular day. NDTV has partnered with Just Rights For Children for two years. We have reported on their mission and work, and have taken it to world," said Vaishali Sood, Senior Managing Editor, NDTV.